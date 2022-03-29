Look: Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Works Out With Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Chad Johnson is one of the best wide receivers in Bengals' history. He set plenty of records during his 10 years in Cincinnati.
It only took Ja'Marr Chase one season to break some of them, including Ochocinco's record receiving yards in a season.
The 22-year-old finished with 1,455 yards as a rookie, which was fourth in the NFL and the most in Bengals' history.
Chase worked out with Johnson on Tuesday afternoon.
Ochocinco talked plenty of trash in the videos and used some NSFW language. Watch them below.
