Watch: Chidobe Awuzie Hits the Griddy After Being Honored By San Jose Earthquakes

The 26-year-old helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was honored on Saturday before the San Jose Earthquakes played the played the New York Red Bulls at Paypal Park. 

Awuzie made a penalty kick on Earthquakes mascot Quakesadus Mascotacus, then proceeded to hit the griddy in front of his hometown fans. 

The 26-year-old was the Bengals' best cornerback in 2021. He finished with 64 tackles, two interceptions all while going up against some of the top wide receivers in the NFL. 

Watch the video below. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
