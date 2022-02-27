Watch: Chidobe Awuzie Hits the Griddy After Being Honored By San Jose Earthquakes
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was honored on Saturday before the San Jose Earthquakes played the played the New York Red Bulls at Paypal Park.
Awuzie made a penalty kick on Earthquakes mascot Quakesadus Mascotacus, then proceeded to hit the griddy in front of his hometown fans.
The 26-year-old was the Bengals' best cornerback in 2021. He finished with 64 tackles, two interceptions all while going up against some of the top wide receivers in the NFL.
Watch the video below.
