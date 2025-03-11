Cincinnati Bengals Appear to be Sticking With Veteran Safety Geno Stone
CINCINNATI — Are the Bengals keeping Geno Stone?
It certainly feels that way after the first day of free agency.
Most of the veteran free safeties are off the board and it doesn't really feel like the Bengals were focused on addressing the back end of their defense over the past 24 hours.
They signed Stone last season and he had an up-and-down first year with the team. Cincinnati would save $6.475 million in cap space by moving on from the veteran.
The top free safeties have agreed to deals, including former Dolphins star Jevon Holland. Even low-cost, high reward options like Ifeatu Melifonwu has agreed to a contract.
Now, the Bengals could still go after Juan Thornhill or Justin Simmons, but it feels like they may be sticking with Stone.
Of course, the Bengals could always draft a safety, but it feels like Jordan Battle and Stone could be the Week 1 starters under new defensive coordinator Al Golden.
"I'm excited about it. Now that Jordan's got another year under his belt and the veteran side of Geno. I'm excited about it," Golden said last month. "We'll see where we go whether we supplement that. There's a good starting point for us. We'll see when we get to camp in terms of how we want to utilize them and things that we'll do differently. I think it's a great starting point for us right now."
Stone had 81 tackles, six passes defensed and four interceptions in 17 games last season.
