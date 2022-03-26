National Personality Praises Bengals' Moves in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to protect Joe Burrow better, which is why they signed three offensive linemen in free agency.

The additions of La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras should not only help keep the star quarterback upright, but it should also help Cincinnati's offense reach new heights.

Colin Cowherd is a fan of the moves the Bengals made in free agency.

"Much as I love NFL free agency, there is a precedent. Over half the moves will disappoint," Cowherd tweeted on Saturday. "Fit is really hard to predict. Honestly think Bengals O-Line upgrades feel as smart as any."

There's been a tough of moves across the NFL this offseason. Stars like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Deshaun Watson and Tyreek Hill have all switched teams.

The Bengals should be praised for the moves they've made. They added three guys that know how to pass protect at a high level and should also add some power to the run game.

Cincinnati's offensive line didn't hold up in the playoffs and they still almost won the Super Bowl. They should be much improved in that area this season.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast