National Personality Praises Bengals' Moves in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to protect Joe Burrow better, which is why they signed three offensive linemen in free agency.
The additions of La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras should not only help keep the star quarterback upright, but it should also help Cincinnati's offense reach new heights.
Colin Cowherd is a fan of the moves the Bengals made in free agency.
"Much as I love NFL free agency, there is a precedent. Over half the moves will disappoint," Cowherd tweeted on Saturday. "Fit is really hard to predict. Honestly think Bengals O-Line upgrades feel as smart as any."
There's been a tough of moves across the NFL this offseason. Stars like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Deshaun Watson and Tyreek Hill have all switched teams.
The Bengals should be praised for the moves they've made. They added three guys that know how to pass protect at a high level and should also add some power to the run game.
Cincinnati's offensive line didn't hold up in the playoffs and they still almost won the Super Bowl. They should be much improved in that area this season.
