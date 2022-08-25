CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to duplicate the success they had in 2021, but finish the job this time.

Cincinnati was 90 seconds short of their first Super Bowl win in February. The Bengals hope they can get back to the biggest stage in sports and bring home a Lombardi Trophy this season.

Former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty doesn't think it's going to happen. The Super Bowl champion believes Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company are going to underachieve this season.

"The Bengals will have somewhat of a letdown this year. It's not gonna be just roses and all of a sudden 'alright, they're back in the Super Bowl and all of a sudden they're representing the AFC.' I think they're gonna falter a little bit," McCourty said on Good Morning Football. "After a season like last year where you make it all the way to a Super Bowl and now everybody's gunning for you, I think it's gonna be hard for them to have that same level of consistency week in and week out."

The Bengals start the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Steelers. They're hoping to win the AFC North in back-to-back years for the first time ever. Watch the entire clip below.

