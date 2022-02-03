Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Other Bengals Wear Super Bowl LVI Jerseys for First Time

CINCINNATI — Photos emerged of Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow wearing his Super Bowl LVI jersey on Thursday.

The entire team went through a photoshoot on Wednesday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati will wear black jerseys, white plants with orange stripes and orange socks. They're 1-1 in that uniform combination this season. Check out pictures of Evan McPherson, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow and other Bengals below.

