    December 31, 2021
    Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Slimed After SpongeBob Gives Him NVP Trophy

    The star quarterback was dominant in Week 16 against the Ravens.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named Nickelodeon MVP following his dominant performance against the Ravens in Week 16. 

    The second-year signal-caller completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in the 41-21 win. Watch video of him getting slimed below. 

    Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
