Joe Burrow Reminds Everyone That Clock Ticking Toward On-Field Return

The 25-year-old won't play in the preseason.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won't play in Sunday's night's preseason matchup against the Giants. The 25-year-old isn't expected to suit up until Cincinnati's regular season opener against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11. 

That didn't stop him from reminding everyone that the clock is ticking on his return to the field. 

Burrow posted a picture from practice this week with a timer emoji. It's his way of reminding everyone that he'll be back on the field soon. 

Burrow underwent an appendectomy on July 26. He returned to practice on Aug. 14 and is expected to be a full participant in the Bengals' upcoming practices with the Rams on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Check out his post below. 

