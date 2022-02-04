Cincinnati is headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the biggest reason why Cincinnati is just one victory away from their first Super Bowl win.

Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game and then gave his jersey to rapper Kid Cudi.

“The situation that I’m in socially, doesn’t really feel real to me. In my head, I’m just the same old guy," Burrow said after the game. "One of my idols growing up Kid Cudi reached out to me yesterday, you’ve got LeBron tweeting at me. That part is surreal. The football part, not so much, but that stuff is crazy.”

Cudi reached out to Burrow after the game and the Bengals' star made sure his idol got the jersey.

"Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey," Kid Cudi tweeted. "He said yes and sent it right away 🥲 rockin this b---- to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now."

Kid Cudi is from Cleveland. Burrow is from Athens, Ohio. Now both guys are hoping Cincinnati can win its first Super Bowl title.

