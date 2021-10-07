    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Watch: Joe Burrow Sits Down With Bengals Legend Boomer Esiason

    This is a must-watch for Bengals fans.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow sat down with Bengals legend Boomer Esiason to breakdown film, discuss the 2021 season and they even look back at some questionable fashion choices made by both guys. 

    Due to NFL rules, we're unable to embed the video on our site, but you can watch the 8-minute conversation by clicking the link below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

    Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

    DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

    Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

    Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

    Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

    Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

    Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

    Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

    Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

    Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

    Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Boomer Esiason, Joe Burrow
    News

    Watch: Joe Burrow Sits Down With Bengals Legend Boomer Esiason

    just now
    Chauncey Rivers
    News

    Packers' Edge Rusher Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury in Practice

    1 hour ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals to Unveil New Uniform Combo on Sunday Against Packers

    2 hours ago
    Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Packers Sign Former Pro Bowler Ahead of Week 5 Matchup With Bengals

    2 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Watch: Hall of Fame QB Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    4 hours ago
    C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Watch: Dave Lapham Breaks Down C.J. Uzomah's Biggest Plays of the Season

    13 hours ago
    Joe Mixon Training Camp
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins and Other Bengals' Injuries

    18 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Joe Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Clutch Performance Against Jaguars

    19 hours ago