UFC Star Kai Kara-France to Joe Burrow: 'What's Your Name?'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a huge UFC fan. He attended UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Columbus.
The 25-year-old watched Kai Kara-France beat Askar Askarov. Burrow met Kara-France afterwards, but the UFC star didn't know who he was.
"I was like 'what's up bro, what's your name?'" Kara France said. "He was a big fan. I love having new fans. I guess I gotta get to a game and watch him, huh?
Check out the interaction between Burrow and Kara France below.
