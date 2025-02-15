Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Offense in Latest Three Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — NFL.com's Chad Reuter dropped a new 2025 mock draft this week. He has the Bengals selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker at Pick 17.
The 6-5, 325-pound junior is ranked 20th on the consensus big board and first among guards.
"Booker would take over at left guard in 2025, joining Orlando Brown Jr. to create a massive left side of the offensive line," Reuter wrote.
Next, Cincinnati took at Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson at Pick 49. The 5-10 talent is ranked 85th on the consensus big board and 11th among wide receivers after posting 83 catches for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
The mock rounded out with Cincinnati landing a big board steal in Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The 6-4 monster notched an astounding 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.
He is ranked 60th on the consensus big board and third among tight ends.
Check out the full mock draft here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast