NFL Overtime Rules Are Officially Changing
CINCINNATI — NFL overtime rules are officially changing.
Playing Rule Proposal 1 was amended at the NFL owners meetings according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
That means both teams are now guaranteed a possession in overtime. The rule change will only take place in the postseason, which means the regular season will have the same sudden death format that it's had in recent years.
The Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime during the AFC Championship Game. They forced a turnover on defense before Evan McPherson kicked the game winning field goal.
Kansas City beat Buffalo in the divisional round and the Bills never touched the ball in overtime.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Blake's Take: Bengals Address Big Needs in 7-Round Mock Draft
Four Veterans the Bengals Could Still Sign in Free Agency
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency
Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback
Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense
La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Read More
La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"
Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals
Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract
Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations
C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati
Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle
Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals