NFL Passes Seven Rule Changes and One Bylaw During Owners Meetings

CINCINNATI — The NFL passed seven new rule changes and one bylaw during Wednesday's owner meetings.

There were some minor tweaks, including a change to the restrictions on jersey numbers.

Check out the different rules and bylaws that were passed below.

Approved 2021 Playing Rules Summary





1. By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 16, to eliminate overtime in the preseason.



2. By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 3, for one year only, to establish a maximum number (9) of players in the setup zone [during onside kicks].

4. By Competition Committee, Coaches Subcommittee, and Baltimore; to amend Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, and Rule 19, Section 2, to permit the Replay Official and designated members of the Officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.

The new rule allows expanded communication from the booth to the officials on the field. It should lead to fewer errors—especially the ones that are clear on television such as possession and whether a pass is complete.

5. By Chicago; to amend Rule 11, Section 3, Article 3, to ensure the enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive try attempts.

6. By Los Angeles Rams; to amend Rule 8, Section 1, Article 2, to add a loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.

7. By Kansas City Chiefs; to amend Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to expand jersey number options for certain positions.

Approved 2021 Bylaws Summary

2. By Competition Committee; to amend Article XII, Section 12.4 of the Constitution and Bylaws to require clubs to submit tryouts and visits to the League office throughout the entire year; however, such transactions will only be reported to clubs from the start of training camp through the conclusion of the Super Bowl, unless it is with a Restricted or Unrestricted Free Agent.

