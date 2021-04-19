Joe Burrow Weighs in on the Bengals' New Uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Bengals revealed their new uniforms on Monday morning. They have three different jersey and pants combinations.
The black jerseys are their home uniform. They'll wear the white on the road and the orange jerseys are their alternates.
“These uniforms excite me. They’re cool," star quarterback Joe Burrow said. "I think the fans will like them and they’ll be good for us. The guys that are here are the kind of people that are going to take this organization to where we want to go. We’re the future. It’s going to be a fun ride.”
Check out photos and video of the new uniforms below.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled
The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle
Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings
How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft
More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released
Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery
Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster
Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft
NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase
Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?
Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy
Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor
A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?
Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow
Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0
Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard
How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?
Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups
Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick
Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft
How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process
Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow
NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell
Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell
"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals