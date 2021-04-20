Bengals Win Total for 2021 Season Revealed

Are you taking the over or the under?

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, but that isn't stopping oddsmakers from releasing projected win totals for the 2021 season. BetOnline already has over/under's for all 32 teams.

The Bengals are hoping to turn things around after winning two and four games over the past two seasons, respectively.

Cincinnati's win total is set at 6.5. Their opening win total in 2020 was 5.5. They finished with four wins.

It's worth noting that the NFL is going to a 17-game schedule, which means the Bengals will get one more opportunity to hit the over.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has to hit the over. He's won just six games in two years. Joe Burrow is on track to be back for the start of the season. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in November.

If the Bengals can add competent pieces around him—weapons and offensive linemen—then there's no reason why they shouldn't hit the over in 2021.

Check out the other win totals below (courtesy of BetOnline).

2021 Over/Under Win Totals (Alphabetically)

Arizona Cardinals - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 6½. They moved to 7½ once they traded for DeAndre Hopkins. They finished the season with 8 wins.

Atlanta Falcons - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8. They finished the season with 4 wins.

Baltimore Ravens - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 11½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 11. They finished the season with 11 wins.

Buffalo Bills - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8½. They finished the season with 13 wins.

Carolina Panthers - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 6½. They finished the season with 5 wins.

Chicago Bears - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8. They finished the season with 8 wins.

Cincinnati Bengals - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 5½. They finished the season with 4 wins.

Cleveland Browns - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8. They finished the season with 11 wins.

Dallas Cowboys - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 9. They finished the season with 6 wins. .

Denver Broncos - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8. They finished the season with 5 wins.

Detroit Lions - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 5½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 6½. They finished the season with 5 wins.

Green Bay Packers - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 9½. They finished the season with 13 wins.

Houston Texans - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 4

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8½. They moved to 8 once they traded DeAndre Hopkins. They finished the season with 4 wins.

Indianapolis Colts - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 7½. They finished the season with 11 wins.

Jacksonville Jaguars - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6

Note: 2020 opening win total was 6½. They finished the season with 1 wins.

Kansas City Chiefs - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 12½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 11½. They finished the season with 14 wins.

Las Vegas Raiders - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 7. They finished the season with 8 wins.

Los Angeles Chargers – 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9

Note: 2020 opening win total was 7½. They finished the season with 7 wins.

Los Angeles Rams - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8½. They finished the season with 10 wins.

Miami Dolphins - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 5½. They finished the season with 10 wins.

Minnesota Vikings - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 9½. They finished the season with 7 wins.

New England Patriots - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 10½. After Tom Brady left, they went to 8½. They finished the season with 7 wins.

New Orleans Saints - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 10. They finished the season with 12 wins.

New York Giants - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7

Note: 2020 opening win total was 6½. They finished the season with 6 wins.

New York Jets - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6

Note: 2020 opening win total was 6½. They finished the season with 2 wins.

Philadelphia Eagles - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 10. They finished the season with 4 wins.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 9. They finished the season with 12 wins.

San Francisco 49ers - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 10½. They finished the season with 6 wins.

Seattle Seahawks - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 9. They finished the season with 12 wins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 12

Note: 2020 opening win total was 7½. Once they signed Tom Brady, it went to 9½. They finished the season with 11 wins.

Tennessee Titans - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 8½. They finished the season with 11 wins.

Washington Football Team - 2021 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2020 opening win total was 5½. They finished the season with 7 wins.

