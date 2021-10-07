Packers Sign Former Pro Bowler Ahead of Week 5 Matchup With Bengals

The 26-year-old will try to give the Green Bay defense a boost.

CINCINNATI — The Cowboys released former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith earlier this week. It didn't take him long to find a new home.

The 26-year-old officially signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unclear if he'll play this Sunday against the Bengals.

Smith has 18 tackles (five for loss) in four games. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and has three-straight seasons of 100+ tackles.

The Bengals are going to have their hands full already with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. This adds another potential wrinkle that they'll have to be prepared for.

