NFL Insider on AFC North: 'This is the Bengals Division Right Now'

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — The Bengals swept the Ravens and the Steelers en route to winning the AFC North in 2021. They went on to win the AFC Championship for the first time since 2018. 

Will Baltimore move ahead of Cincinnati in 2022 after dealing with a bunch of injuries last season? NFL Network's Peter Schrager thinks Joe Burrow's squad has the advantage over Lamar Jackson and company. 

"Last year the Bengals absolutely owned the Ravens and until the Ravens can cut that from a 20-point game to at least a one score game, I'm not really keeping them in the same conversation," Schrager said on Good Morning Football. "This is the Bengals division right now."

The Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17 in Baltimore and 41-21 in Cincinnati last season. 

Baltimore leads the all-time series 27-25. 

