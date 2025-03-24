PFF Judges Bengals Best, Worst Free Agent Moves in 2025 First Wave
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus broke down their favorite and least favorite free agency moves by each NFL team over the past few weeks. Mason Cameron was a big fan of the Bengals inking Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to new deals but did not love the three-year contract Mike Gesicki earned.
The Bengals confirmed more than $275 million in receiver contract commitments this week.
"Retaining the best receiver duo in the NFL may have cost the Bengals a pretty penny, but it should send a chill down opposing defenses' spines," Cameron wrote. "With Chase coming off a triple crown and Higgins enjoying the highest PFF receiving grade of his career, this offense possesses two WR1s. This move was more of a necessity than a luxury if the Bengals wanted to keep Joe Burrow happy."
The Gesicki deal was an unnecessary luxury in Cameron's view. He inked a three-year, $25.5 million deal, while PFF projected him to land a two-year, $12 million contract.
"Although Gesicki enjoyed a productive 2024 with the Bengals, his new deal seems like an unnecessary expenditure that could have been used to fill other holes, particularly on the defense — and especially when considering that lucrative contract extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were in the works," Cameron wrote. "While many will point to the receiver deals as cost-prohibitive, it's moves like this that set back the roster as a whole."
