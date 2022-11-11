CINCINNATI — The Steelers' best player is returning this weekend and should be available against the Bengals pending good health.

Defensive end T.J. Watt told reporters on Friday that he plans to suit up on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Watt has not played since he tore a pectoral muscle against the Bengals in Week 1. Arguably the best sack artist in the NFL, Watt destroyed the Cincy O-line with constant pressure all afternoon, to go with multiple batted passes.

Watt won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 behind a league-best 22.5 sacks. He also led the NFL in sacks two years ago after he posted 15 during the 2020 season.

He is one of three top-10 pass rushers Cincinnati has faced this season.

The Bengals are 0-3 in each game against an elite pass rusher, with other losses to Myles Garrett and the Browns, plus, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys.

Cincinnati got the run game going perfectly on Sunday against the Panthers. They likely need to keep that up against Pittsburgh (16th in yards per carry allowed) to keep Watt from being the latest pass rusher to derail Joe Burrow and this offense

