Former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Takes Playful Jab at Eli Apple in Farewell News Conference

CINCINNATI — Sean Payton met with the media on Tuesday after deciding to step down from his post as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. 

Payton spent 15 seasons as the Saints head coach, which included one Super Bowl run and seven division titles. 

The Bengals have multiple former Saints players on their roster, including Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and Eli Apple. 

Payton took a playful jab at Apple following his recent social media exchange with Saints fans. 

"When they end up on a different roster, man we're pulling for ya," Payton said. "Like I'm pulling for Vonn Bell and Trey (Hendrickson). Eli a little bit."

Hendrickson, Bell and Apple have been a big part of the Bengals' defense this season. The trio will need to play well on Sunday if they're going to upset the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

