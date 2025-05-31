Super Bowl Champion Makes Controversial Statement About Bengals Star Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — If you have listened to James Jones during the Joe Burrow era, then you already know that the Super Bowl champion has a tendency view the Bengals quarterback in a harsher light compared to others such as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
On his most recent appearance on The Facility on FS1, Jones let his expectations for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals be known and what his view is if the team misses the playoffs for a third consecutive season.
”No All-Pros, no MVPs, and it is unanimous that you’re a top four quarterback," Jones said. "Now you’re telling me this year we’re gonna add no all-pros, no MVPs, and you missed the playoffs for a third year in a row? And we’re still gonna sit up here and put you over dudes that have Super Bowl MVPs, dudes that have been on the same amount of weak teams you’ve been on, and Matthew Stafford taking young teams to the playoffs and we’re still gonna put you in the top four in front of them? No."
"And that does not mean you are not a good football player at all but we cannot come up here confidently and say 'Joe Burrow's still a top four quarterback put him up there with Lamar [Jackson], and Josh [Allen], and Pat [Mahomes]” and you ain’t been to the playoffs in three years straight with no all-pros and no MVPs, I can’t do that and that doesn’t mean you are not a good player, you probably still are an elite player. But I can’t put you in that conversation if you miss the playoffs three years straight with no all-pros, no MVPs and we still talking about you like you deserve to be up there with them four.”
The Bengals absolutely have to make the playoffs in 2025, but this statement that Burrow “does not belong in the top-four quarterbacks conversation if the Bengals miss the playoffs” is ridiculous.
Burrow is coming off an elite season where he tallied a 70.6 completion percentage, 4,918 passing yards, 43 touchdowns to only nine interceptions en route to a 108.5 rating. The epitome of an elite quarterback is having the ability to compete any chance you are on the field, and when Burrow is out there, the Bengals are capable of beating any team in the NFL.
Had the defensive unit not been historically abysmal last season then we’re likely discussing how the Bengals either are coming off a deep playoff run or Super Bowl victory. To even state that he is not in the same conversation as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen (both of whom have yet to even reach the Super Bowl) is absurd.
The Bengals have to be better in 2025 yes, but you cannot point the finger at Burrow after he just had an MVP caliber season that got him nominated for the award. Burrow won the Comeback Player of the Year Award after he suffered a devastating wrist injury and Jones point just feels that much more ridiculous.
Watch the clip below:
