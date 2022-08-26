CINCINNATI — The Bengals' joint practice with the Rams ended with a brawl on Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Donald somehow ended up with two Bengals helmets and was swinging them in the middle of a scrum. He appeared to connect with at least one player, but no one was injured according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Could Donald be suspended for using his helmet as a weapon?

It's possible, but unlikely. The NFL doesn't discipline players for practice issues. That comes directly from the club.

Does anyone expect the Rams to suspend Donald? No way.

The Bengals wouldn't suspend La'el Collins or any of their stars if the roles were reversed either.

"It just got a little scuffly and so we just called it. We were in the last period and we got two really good days of work in so was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? Nah, so we called it off. We good two days of work in and we'll go play on Saturday," Taylor said after practice. "You just want to make sure everybody's healthy and I think they are healthy so we move on."

If you missed video of the brawl, you can watch it here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok