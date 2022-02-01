Skip to main content
Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement From NFL After 22 Seasons

Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement From NFL After 22 Seasons

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is officially announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington on Saturday.

Brady, 44, is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. He won seven Super Bowls, three MVP's, was a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowler.

Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career in New England, before signing with Tampa Bay in 2020. He led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl Championship in franchise history in his first season.

The Bucs didn't make a Super Bowl run this year. They finished 13-4, but were eliminated by the Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady is walking away after leading the NFL in multiple passing categories, including completions (485), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

Brady was a starting quarterback for 20 of his 22 seasons in the NFL. He led his team to the Super Bowl 10 times.

Read his statement below. 

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
