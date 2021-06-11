Bengals Wide Receiver Trent Taylor Pokes Fun at Stephen A. Smith's Latest Take

Cincinnati's newest wide receiver chimed in on the NBA.

CINCINNATI — Trent Taylor signed with the Bengals last month following a successful workout at rookie minicamp.

The 27-year-old is hoping to jump start his NFL career in Cincinnati after injuries plagued him over the past few seasons.

Taylor is focused on earning a spot on the Bengals' roster, but he chimed in on the NBA on Friday.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith declared Donovan Mitchell the best player in Utah Jazz history. Taylor responded with a simple GIF.

The GIF of Karl Malone is perfect. Could Mitchell surpass Malone at some point? Absolutely. The 24-year-old has been amazing for the Jazz and continues to get better.

Mitchell is averaging 32.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his last 16 playoff games. The Jazz are 10-6 over that span.

Despite his recent success, it's way too soon to declare him the best player in franchise history. The conversation could change quickly if Mitchell leads Utah to an NBA championship.

