Watch: Mike Hilton Scares Joe Burrow in Bengals' Locker Room

This is hilarious.

CLEVELAND — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton scared Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins, among others in the locker room ahead of their Halloween matchup with the Browns on Monday Night Football. 

Hilton took the place of a mannequin and was able to make Burrow jump. He also surprised special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons. Check out the entire video below.

