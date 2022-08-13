Skip to main content

Wyatt Hubert Retires From NFL Due to Health

The Bengals picked Hubert in the seventh-round (235th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed defensive end Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/retired list on Saturday. 

The 24-year-old announced his retirement shortly afterwards. 

"The root cause of this decision is my physical health," Hubert said in a statement. "Unfortunately I have dealt with many injuries that have taken a toll on my game, body, and performance on the field."

Hubert missed all of the 2021 campaign with a torn pectoral muscle. Check out his statement below. 

