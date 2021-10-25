    • October 25, 2021
    Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With PCL Sprain

    The Bengals won't face the rookie on Sunday in New York.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE  — The Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday to move into first place in the AFC following a 5-2 start to the season. They'll play a shorthanded Jets team in Week 8 that will be without their starting quarterback. 

    Zach Wilson suffered a sprained PCL in the Jets' loss to the Patriots. The rookie quarterback will miss 2-4 weeks. 

    That means Mike White will start at quarterback for New York against the Bengals this Sunday. 

    White completed 20-of-32 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions after replacing the injured Wilson in the Jets' 54-13 loss to the Patriots.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Oct 24, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms-up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
