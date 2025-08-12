4 Bills' players who warrant serious 'Hard Knocks' screen time in final four episodes
There are approixmately only 60 minutes in an episode and 90 players on the team's roster, so it's not feasible for the storytellers to feature every Buffalo Bills' personality during the new season of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
With that said, there are multiple players that should be made screen time priorities.
In Episode 1, viewers saw a portrait of veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White along with an extensive segment on left tackle Dion Dawkins and his family drifting endeavors. Defensive end AJ Epenesa's python hunting also made the final cut.
With four episodes remaining, here are four players who deserve to be featured, whether they want to or not.
RB Ray Davis
Second-year running back Ray Davis has lived a remarkable story of survival and triumph. After growing up homeless, Davis went on to total 1,000+ rush yards at three different NCAA Division I schools. He landed with the Bills at No. 128 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Davis, who enjoyed a productive rookie season to the tune of 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns, has already won a NFLPA Community MVP award for his work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Adding to his mystique, Davis recently earned the title of Bills' emergency kicker. The 5-foot-8 running back put his kicking leg on display during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1, subsequently earning a chance in the August 9 preseason opener. After making 2 of 3 attempts during the open practice, Davis nailed his PAT opportunity after Dawson Knox's touchdown reception against the New York Giants.
"You know what, I think I can go 45-yarder now. I believe it now. It was cool, it was a great experience to be able to do it in a preseason game," said Davis.
LB Matt Milano
Matt Milano could be the most interesting man on the roster, but fans have no way of knowing since the All-Pro linebacker has been stoic and highly reserved since being drafted out of Boston College in 2017.
While Milano usually lets his performance do all the talking, it would be a treat for fans to learn more about the dynamic linebacker and what makes him tick. He has been such an important figure in the franchise's renaissance, and the 31-year-old grizzled veteran undoubtedly has some great stories to tell.
Then, there's the fact that he's finally fully healthy and performing remarkably well thus far this summer, so much so that quarterback Josh Allen has taken notice.
"Matt Milano looks pretty dang good," said Allen.
WR Tyrell Shavers
Shavers has emerged as a training camp darling for the third straight summer. After failing to survive roster cutdown day each of the past two years, the wide receiver, who has spent two seasons on the practice squad, appears as determined as ever to stick this time around.
The roster underdog was carted off after suffering an ankle injury during a July 27 practice, only to fight his way back onto the field four days later while grabbing McDermott's attention.
"That guy is tough as nails. I mean, he is tough. He has an ankle sprain and he's back, what, the second or third practice, and he's out there limping around," said McDermott. "The Red & Blue, in the warm-up period, he's running a slant, catches a ball one-handed, kind of still limps off. But he is tough as nails, and he's a true Buffalo Bill in that regard."
In the preseason opener, Shavers made two nice catches for first downs, including a 58-yarder on the second-to-last snap of the first half. He led all Bills' receivers with 70 yards.
LS Reid Ferguson
While the lives of NFL long snappers are often times overlooked, the position, itself, presents a level of intrigue Then, add Ferguson's seemingly affable, sometimes goofy personality to the mix, and "Hard Knocks" producers could have themselves one helluva show segment.
Ferguson, the longest tenured Bills' player, has been known to joke about Madden video game long snapper ratings. He's also scheduled to appear as a cast member in the upcoming Hallmark Channel exclusive "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story." The 31-year-old specialist has made 131 appearances over his Bills' career.
