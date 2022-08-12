Browns Center Nick Harris Carted off Against Jaguars

Cleveland Browns center went down in a lot of pain early on against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Harris is set to begin his NFL career as a starter this year for Cleveland Browns. That could now be in jeopardy as Harris was carted off of the field on the second play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In game one Harris faced a bull rush from Jacksonville, where his leg buckled underneath him. Harris immediately went down in pain, eventually being carted off of the football field.

Veteran Ethan Pocic took over for the Browns who went three-and-out on their first drive. Pocic was signed in the off-season as a free agent.

