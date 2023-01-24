Browns Fill Defensive Need With This Mock Draft Selection

Cleveland Browns selection of Mazi Smith would be a step in the right direction to fix the defensive tackle issues.

This off-season the Cleveland Browns have the need of addressing the middle of the defensive line as a big issue this off-season. It is likely the most glaring need for the team. Setting new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz up for success would involve getting him defensive tackle help. Cleveland does just that in The Athletic's Dane Brugler's latest NFL mock draft.

The two-round mock has the Browns selecting defensive tackle Mazi Smith out of Michigan.

Would Mazi Smith be the best defensive tackle on the Browns roster the moment he’s drafted? It’s no mystery that is a position of need for Cleveland.

Smith would have the chance to play right away for the Browns out of pure need. Cleveland needs to address the need in both free agency and the draft, GM Andrew Berry has shown in the past that he likes to double-dip when addressing holes on the roster.

Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser gun charge within the last month that should clear up any legal issues. He is a large human at 6-foot-3 and approximately 325 pounds, bringing the size Cleveland needs on the interior. The Michigan defender is one of the best pure run stuffers in the draft and can create interior push toward the pass rusher.

As a junior, Smith made 48 tackles, a half sack, and a force fumble.

Cleveland fills a big hole with this draft selection at pick No. 42 in the second round. The Browns, who are open eating without a first-round pick, did the best they could with the spot they were picking at if this comes to reality.

