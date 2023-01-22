Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen

As DeAndre Hopkins may be numbered with the Arizona Cardinals perhaps the Cleveland Browns could be a landing spot.

The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.

Watson and Hopkins matched up for three seasons that saw Hopkins bring in at least 1,100 receiving yards, capped off by 1,572 of them in 2018. While injury and a suspension has slowed down Hopkins the last couple of years, he is still one of the most talented receivers in the game.

The problem for Cleveland would be cap space. Hopkins would have to restructure his contract and playing with Watson again could potentially entice him to do so. Over the next two seasons, Hopkins is on the books for about $35 million. Which isn't all that much for the player he is, but Cleveland isn't set up to afford the luxury that he would be.

Pairing Hopkins with Amari Cooper would give the Browns perhaps the best wideout duo in the entirety of the NFL. Watson would have two Pro Bowl caliber wideouts on the outside at all times. Such acquisition could cost the team from retaining Donovan Peoples-Jones, who will soon need a payday.

The Browns have more glaring needs on the roster including defensive tackle, and potential safety help. A speedy receiver is a need to stretch the offense, but a player that can do it all like Hopkins wouldn't hurt either. The draft compensation is unknown for Hopkins, but it wouldn't be over a first-round pick likely. The Browns do not have a first round pick until 2025, so they'd have to package some other picks/players together.

While the idea of Hopkins to Cleveland may be a distant thought, the Browns have Watson on there side, who is only going to help their chances at a big offensive upgrade if they chose to go that route.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Defensive Free Agent Signing That Would Fill a Massive Hole for the Browns

Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Cleveland

3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round

Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job

Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams

Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida