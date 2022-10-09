Browns get DE Jadeveon Clowney Back Against Chargers

Cleveland Browns are getting pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney back today after he missed the last two games. Clowney suffered a sprained ankle against the New York Jets. Cleveland will need their top end pass rush duo of Clowney and Myles Garrett against Justin Herbert.

Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell has seen extended play the last couple of weeks, the Browns will now be able to slide them into more of a depth role. It won’t be long before Cleveland gets back Chase Winovich as well.

The Chargers come in at 2-2 and bring an offense that has high scoring abilities with the likes of Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and more.

To this point in the season through a pair of games, Clowney has a forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.

