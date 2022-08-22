Skip to main content

Browns Make Five Cuts, Roster Down to 80

Cleveland Browns have shrunk their roster to 80 players by making numerous cuts.

Cleveland Browns have trimmed their roster down to 80 players following their week 2 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The following players were waived:

P Joseph Charlton

S Luther Kirk IV

T Wyatt Miller

CB Parnell Motley

TE Marcus Santos-Silva

With Charlton being cut, it all but solidifies Corey Bojorquez’s spot as the starting punter.

Santos-Silva came to the Browns as an athletic tight end with a basketball background, perhaps a player they can get to the practice squad. It is yet to be seen who the Browns will keep as their third tight end, it very well could be Miller Forristall.

Cleveland is making their way down to a 53-man roster one step at a time. The Browns have one preseason game left against the Chicago Bears.

