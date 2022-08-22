Browns Make Five Cuts, Roster Down to 80
Cleveland Browns have trimmed their roster down to 80 players following their week 2 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The following players were waived:
P Joseph Charlton
S Luther Kirk IV
T Wyatt Miller
CB Parnell Motley
TE Marcus Santos-Silva
With Charlton being cut, it all but solidifies Corey Bojorquez’s spot as the starting punter.
Santos-Silva came to the Browns as an athletic tight end with a basketball background, perhaps a player they can get to the practice squad. It is yet to be seen who the Browns will keep as their third tight end, it very well could be Miller Forristall.
Cleveland is making their way down to a 53-man roster one step at a time. The Browns have one preseason game left against the Chicago Bears.
