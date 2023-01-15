Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Truck Stolen Near Cleveland

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Dodge Ram was one of five vehicle stolen at a North Olmstead Mercedes Benz dealership on Saturday morning according to multiple reports.

Five suspects used a service door around 1 a.m. on Saturday to gain entry to the dealership. Three of the vehicles have been recovered, including the truck that belongs to the Browns quarterback. The Ram was valued at over $100,000.

No arrests have been made, as well as no suspects. The vehicle was recovered in a ditch. All of this happened while Watson is in Italy, as the Browns just ended their season.

