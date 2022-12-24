Inactive List: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns Week 16

A look at who won't be playing in the Browns and Saints game in Cleveland today. Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Pete Werner headline the players out.



On this cold, windy Saturday afternoon the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are set to battle it out. Injuries will have an impact on this one as multiple starters won't be playing.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains in the concussion protocol, therefore he will not be playing in this one. It's been a pretty disappointing second year back in Cleveland for Clowney, but he's played better as of late. Expect Alex Wright, the rookie, to fill in for Clowney.

The Saints are hurting at the wide receiver position, down both Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry today. Olave has been one of the more outstanding rookie wide receivers, he will go over 1,000 yards this season. Landry unfortunately won't play in his first game back in Cleveland.

Linebacker Pete Werner is a substantial loss for New Orleans on the defense.

A look at who will not be active for this one is below.

Cleveland Browns:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

QB Kellen Mond

WR Jaelen Darden

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

T Chris Hubbard

New Orleans Saints:

Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Wide receiver Chris Olave

Defensive end Payton Turner

Running back Dwayne Washington

Linebacker Pete Werner

