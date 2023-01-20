NFL Legend Visits Peyton Hillis Following Swimming Accident That Left Hillis Fighting for his Life

Following a heroic act that left Peyton Hillis fighting for his life things are looking up for him and he even received a visit from the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

Emmitt Smith shared a Tweet sitting at the bedside with Hillis at a hospital recently. Hillis has been hospitalized since earlier in the month when he was hospitalized after saving his children from drowning in a body of water.

According to Peyton's girlfriend, he is on the road to recovery and doing much better. Hillis had been listed in critical condition at one point with severe worry for some of his organs.

Hillis is most known for his 2010 season with the Cleveland Browns where he bulldozed his way to a 1,000-yard season. Many Madden fans will recall him daunting the cover of Madden 12.

It's a nice act by Smith, as Hillis probably never thought it would be one of the best to ever run the ball walking through his hospital room door.

