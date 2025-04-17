Cowboys add multiple explosive offensive players in 7-round mock draft
We’re just one week away from the 2025 NFL draft and it seems clear what the Dallas Cowboys need to do early on.
Dallas lacked playmakers on offense, forcing them to work far too hard for every yard. They must find a way to make things easier, which is why they target playmakers early in our latest seven-round mock.
With 10 picks in seven rounds, they’ll have plenty of chances to add playmakers, but waste no time as they use their selections in Round 1 and Round 2 to add explosive weapons on offense.
Round 1, Pick 12: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
There's a chance Tetairoa McMillan is gone before the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 12, but if he's there, he needs to be their selection. McMillan is the best wideout in this class and would give Dallas two huge weapons on the outside when paired with CeeDee Lamb.
Standing 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, McMillan is a massive target, but is also a threat to make plays downfield. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception for Arizona, and scored 26 touchdowns in three seasons.
Round 2, Pick 44: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Dallas added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason, giving them two veteran backs they can use in a committee. Even with their arrival, they have to find someone who can be their feature back, which is what TreVeyon Henderson gives them.
The Ohio State standout is an explosive playmaker capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. He's an ideal fit in their offense due to his skill as a runner and his ability to make plays as a receiver. If that wasn't enough, Henderson is also a willing blocker in pass protection.
In most draft classes, he would easily be one of the top two running backs. With this class being so loaded, he's slightly overlooked, which is why Dallas is able to land him at No. 44.
Round 3, Pick 76: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
With their third pick, the Cowboys address another need as they bring in a run-stuffing defensive tackle. Darius Alexander, who was recently in Dallas for a pre-draft visit, doesn't have the typical size associated with a nose tackle (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), but he's a menace against the run, which is exactly what the Cowboys need on their defensive line.
Round 5, Pick 149: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
There's a long wait between their third and fourth selections in this draft, thanks to the Jonathan Mingo trade last year. Once the Cowboys are finally back on the clock at No. 149, they choose Alabama safety Malachi Moore.
A versatile safety who spent most of the 2024 season playing deep coverage, Moore has also spent extensive time in the slot. He could be groomed to replace either Malik Hooker or Donovan Wilson, while also giving them a player capable of helping to fill the void left by Jourdan Lewis' departure.
Round 5, Pick 174: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Defense remains the focus with the Cowboys' second pick in Round 5. This time, it's Jack Kiser who they target, adding the Notre Dame linebacker at No. 174.
Kiser isn't overly athletic, but he has an incredibly high football IQ. He might not ever develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he's never going to be a liability. His worst-case scenario is a special-teams ace who provides quality reps as a backup.
Round 6, Pick 204: Dalton Cooper, OT, Oklahoma State
Dallas had to revampe their offensive line in 2024 when Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz left in free agency. This year, Zack Martin retired, leading to more change.
They believe they have their starting five but still need more depth. That's why they go for Oklahoma State's Dalton Cooper. A stellar pass protector, Cooper played both tackle positions, giving Dallas a potential swing tackle.
Round 6, Pick 211: Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech
The Cowboys have a decent group of tight ends but can always use competition. Jalin Conyers, who started his career at Arizona State, scored five touchdowns for Texas A&M. He can play in-line as well as in the slot and as a former quarterback, he has a strong sense of how to help his signal-caller.
Round 7, Pick 217: O’Donnell Fortune, CB, South Carolina
With their first of three picks in the seventh round, the Cowboys add a developmental cornerback in O'Donnell Fortune. He recorded seven interceptions over the past three seasons for South Carolina, showcasing his impressive ball skills.
Where he struggles is with physical wideouts. If he can add some weight and improve in this area, he could have a future in the NFL.
Round 7, Pick 239: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
Dallas added a defensive tackle earlier in Darius Alexander, now they double up with Georgia's Nazir Stackhouse. A true nose tackle, Stackhouse is a two-down player who specializes in stopping the run.
Round 7, Pick 247: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson
Phil Mafah recorded 1,115 yards in his final season for Clemson, but his lack of elite speed — coupled with low production as a receiver — has hurt his chances of being drafted. Dallas rolls the dice, however, giving the 234-pound bruiser a chance.
He's not someone they can build their offense around, but perhaps he could be a solid short-yardage back.
