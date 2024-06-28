Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Da'Shawn Hand
Returning Miami Dolphins defensive tackle in Da’Shawn Hand is ready to battle for snaps following the defection of Christian Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders. He will enter his second season for Miami, ready to compete with nearly 10 other defensive linemen.
Hand originally was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (114th overall) in 2018. He has played in 47 games in his career for the Lions, Titans, and Dolphins and has recorded 71 total tackles, seven for loss, four sacks, and five quarterback hits.
Hand is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
DA’SHAWN HAND, DT
Height: 6-3
Weight: 297 lbs.
Exp.: 7 Years
School: Alabama
How Acquired: Signed as a free agent, 2023
2023 in Review
Hand was signed in August last summer and began the season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in Week 2. He participated in 16 regular season games and the Dolphins’ wild card playoff loss against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Playing 19% of the defensive snaps for Miami last season and 11% on special teams, Hand was a depth player behind Wilkins, another former lineman in Raekwon Davis and, of course, Zach Sieler. From a depth chart perspective, Hand was right behind Sieler in 2023.
Hand made 17 tackles last season, one for loss, and got one sack and three quarterback hits. He also recorded a pair of passes defended.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Hand agreed to a one-year deal in March when he re-signed as an unrestricted free agent. The deal includes an average annual salary of $1.29 million and a $167,500 guaranteed signing bonus.
In 2024, Hand will earn a base salary of $1.12 million, which has a cap hit of $1.15 million, and a dead cap value of $167,500. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
2024 Preview
Hand will have a full deck of competition this summer, including free agent signees Teair Tart, Benito Jones, Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris and Isaiah Mack. Also added was 16-year veteran defensive end and former Miami Hurricanes star Calais Campbell.
Joining Hand as another returning defensive tackle is Brandon Pili, a 2023 undrafted free agent. Miami also will have 2024 undrafted free agents Mario Kendricks and Leonard Payne battling with Hand and Pili, along with those veteran free agent additions.
With Sieler now the leader of the line, along with Campbell, Hand will work to keep his reserve role, which could see increased work. New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s system could see a healthy rotation of interior linemen, so the defensive line's depth will be a major position to track in late July when training camp begins.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller