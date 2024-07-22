Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Jeff Wilson, Jr.
The Miami Dolphins running back group had a banner year 2023, and Jeff Wilson, Jr. contributed to it in limited action.
Traded to the Dolphins in the middle of the 2022 season from the San Fransisco 49ers, Wilson reunites with his former 49ers coordinator, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.
In 2022, Wilson averaged 4.7 yards per attempt with the Dolphins, gaining 392 yards on 84 carries in his eight games with Miami.
For his career, Wilson has 2,313 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, 71 catches for 566 yards and five touchdown receptions, and a career average of 4.5 yards per carry. In San Fransisco, that number was 4.4, and in Miami, it was 4.6 yards per carry.
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 210 lbs.
- Exp.: 7 years
- School: North Texas
- How Acquired: Acquired via trade with San Fransisco, 2022
2023 In Review
Wilson saw action in only ten games but did not see the field until Week 7 against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The following week, he saw his first seasonal rushing attempt and finished the year with 188 yards on 41 rush attempts.
Wilson was very reliable when thrown out of the backfield, catching 14 of his 17 targets for 85 yards and an 82.4% catch percentage. However, he did not find the endzone in 2023, playing in 13 offensive snaps and registering just one reception for six yards in the Dolphins' Wild Card playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Contract/Cap Info
Wilson and the Dolphins agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract, which includes a $1.56 million signing bonus, $2.64 being guaranteed, with an average annual salary of $3 million.
Wilson's base salary in 2024 will be $1.12 million with a restructure bonus of $200,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, with a cap hit of $2.35 million and a dead cap value of $782,500 (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
He will enter his third season with Miami but only his second training camp with them. The crowded backfield features Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, rookie Jaylen Wright, veteran Salvon Ahmed, and second-year undrafted free agent (UDFA) Chris Brooks.
Wilson brings a different flare and style to his running to Mostert and Achane. The speedier backs separate themselves from Wilson, but he has shown a knack for picking up tough yards when needed.
While an uphill battle is on the horizon for him in camp, knowing McDaniel and his system well could be the edge needed for the veteran running back, who is the second oldest in the room behind Mostert.
