Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Nik Needham
Regarding undrafted free agents on the Miami Dolphins' current roster, cornerback Nik Needham is at the top of the list. Not selected in the 2019 draft, Needham was an early UDFA who successfully found his way to the roster and eventually became a key contributor. Although Needham was designated to the practice squad as a rookie following training camp, he was elevated to the 53-man roster in Week 6 for the Dolphins in a road loss to Washington.
He filled in admirably on the outside for former Dolphins’ cornerback Xavien Howard and put together a respectable rookie year with 54 tackles, one for loss, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and a sack.
Needham also handled the slot position well during the majority of the 2021 season, where he was among the top-graded in that area of the field according to PFF. His 272 slot coverage snaps in 2021 were the most among all cornerbacks without giving up a touchdown.
He enters training camp as the longest tenured active Dolphins defensive player on the roster.
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 196 lbs.
- Exp.: 6 Years
- School: UTEP
- How Acquired: Undrafted free agent 2019
2023 in Review
2023 wasn’t the year Needham had hoped for in his comeback from a 2022 Achilles injury. Not able to begin training camp as a full participant, Needham didn’t get many opportunities under former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
He began the season on the PUP and made his 2023 debut in Week 8 in a home victory against the New England Patriots. In his ten games, Needham saw just 71 defensive snaps (12%) and 31 on special teams (12%). He finished the season with seven tackles.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Needham agreed to a one-year, $1.29 million contract that includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $500,000 guaranteed. In 2024, Needham will earn a base salary of $1.12 million with a $100,000 signing bonus. He will carry a cap hit of $1.12 million and a dead cap value of $500,000 (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Anthony Weaver is the new defensive coordinator, and reports have indicated Needham could cross-train as a safety, a move that could fit a new system. Utilizing a trio of safeties in his 3-3-5 sets, Weaver could throw Needham in the mix with other corners who can handle that role, specifically Jalen Ramsey.
Needham’s versatility could also allow him to compete for time in the slot or the boundary. However, with Miami returning other former UDFAs who have had success in Kader Kohou and Ethan Bonner, and Cam Smith, Needham sliding to safety could be beneficial.
Newly signed cornerback Kendall Fuller, along with Ramsey, should handle the outside roles primarily, with Kohou as a slot while Smith and Bonner add depth to the group.
Fourth-year safety Jevon Holland is in a contract year, and Miami also signed veteran Jordan Poyer. Holland and Poyer have mentioned and welcomed Needham among the safeties, as reports from the spring indicated. Marcus Maye is another free agent that Miami signed in the off-season, so the safety group is one to watch this summer.
Other names battling Needham in July’s training camp will be veteran Elijah Campbell and rookie Patrick McMorris from California. Mark Perry, out of TCU, leads a group of undrafted rookie defensive backs that include fellow safety Jordan Colbert from Rhode Island and corners Storm Duck from Louisville, Isaiah Johnson from Syracuse, and Jason Maitre of Wisconsin.
