2023 NFL Mock Draft: Could We See Multiple Running Backs?

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

The college football season kicks off in just over 50 days. Many prospects are going to see their NFL Draft stock rise. Get to know the prospects that could hear their names called in the first round.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

4. Seattle Seahawks: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

8. Chicago Bears: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

9. New York Giants: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

10. Washington Commanders: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jordan Addison, USC

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: S Brian Branch, Alabama

30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

32. Buffalo Bills: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

