Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Could We See Multiple Running Backs?

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

The college football season kicks off in just over 50 days. Many prospects are going to see their NFL Draft stock rise. Get to know the prospects that could hear their names called in the first round.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

4. Seattle Seahawks: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

8. Chicago Bears: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

9. New York Giants: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

10. Washington Commanders: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

15. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jordan Addison, USC

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: S Brian Branch, Alabama

30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

32. Buffalo Bills: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Selections

Scouting Reports

NFL Mock Drafts

In This Article (32)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Amari Burney
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Amari Burney, Linebacker, Florida Gators

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Tyler Davis
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Davis, Defensive Lineman, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
dj dale alabama
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: DJ Dale, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 3, 2022
Alabama TE Cameron Latu
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Latu, Tight End, Alabama Crimson Tide

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 3, 2022
Justin Eboigbe
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Eboigbe, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 3, 2022
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 3, 2022
JL Skinner Boise State
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Matchups: 5 Games to Watch in the Group of 5 Conferences This Year

By Eli NachmanyJul 2, 2022
Jayden Daniels
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 2, 2022