2023 NFL Mock Draft: Could We See Multiple Running Backs?
The college football season kicks off in just over 50 days. Many prospects are going to see their NFL Draft stock rise. Get to know the prospects that could hear their names called in the first round.
With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Seattle Seahawks: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
8. Chicago Bears: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
9. New York Giants: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
10. Washington Commanders: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
15. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jordan Addison, USC
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers: S Brian Branch, Alabama
30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
32. Buffalo Bills: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern