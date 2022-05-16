2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Fly Off Board in First Round
Now that rookie minicamps are underway, it’s time to turn the page onto the 2023 draft cycle. Something we already know is that the upcoming NFL Draft class of quarterbacks is filled with talent, and we should see several signal-callers make their way into first-round consideration next year.
After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
3. Detroit Lions: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
5. New York Jets: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
8. Chicago Bears: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
9. New York Giants: QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
10. Washington Commanders: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
14. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
16. New England Patriots: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
19. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): OT Nick Broeker, Mississippi
25. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
27. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Justin Flowe, Oregon
29. Green Bay Packers: WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State
30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Zach Evans, Mississippi
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama