2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Fly Off Board in First Round

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. What prospects could go in the first round?

Now that rookie minicamps are underway, it’s time to turn the page onto the 2023 draft cycle. Something we already know is that the upcoming NFL Draft class of quarterbacks is filled with talent, and we should see several signal-callers make their way into first-round consideration next year.

After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

3. Detroit Lions: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

5. New York Jets: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

8. Chicago Bears: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

9. New York Giants: QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

10. Washington Commanders: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

14. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

16. New England Patriots: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

19. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): OT Nick Broeker, Mississippi

25. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Justin Flowe, Oregon

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State

30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Zach Evans, Mississippi

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

