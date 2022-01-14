NFL Draft Profile: Grant Morgan, Linebacker, Arkansas Razorbacks

#31

Pos: LB

Ht: 5111

Wt: 229

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Greenwood, AR

Greenwood High School

Grant Morgan Arkansas Razorbacks

One-Liner:

Primary blitzing LB with good flexibility, average twitch, and good tackling technique.

Pros:

Eyes in the run game often put him in a good enough position to impact the play. Play strength is good enough to shed blocks when he brings power with his hips to the point of contact. Plays with a flexible upper half and lower half which helps him avoid blocks and take quicker paths on free rush opportunities as a Blitzer. Has a good feel for attacking players in zone coverage in a scheme that spot drops its LBs more than it matches. Brings the boom when making a tackle.

Cons:

Frame is a little small for a starting MIKE Linebacker. Played in a college scheme with a nose tackle that allowed him to profit off of clean lanes to fill. Functional strength is average for a linebacker. Lacks in twitch which limits his ability to chase the ball outside the tackles. Pass coverage on tape has only shown hook-curl spot drops. He will need to show that he can follow RBs out of the backfield and play with more fluid eye movement.

Summary:

Primary blitzing LB with good flexibility, average twitch, and good tackling technique. Morgan has solid athleticism for the position to where a team will look at him as their primary protector on Special Teams or a 3rd down linebacker at the least. Morgan plays with a downhill attitude and doesn’t shy away from contact. He will lose reps in the second level to linemen who are working their way up, but he has shown flexibility to avoid them by maneuvering his surface area. He has some very well-timed blitzes and uses fun techniques like coffee house blitzes, which gives him the ability to play on third downs and double mug looks in high linebacker count sub packages.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.0/7.6

