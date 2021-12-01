NFL Draft Profile: Qwuantrezz Knight, Safety, UCLA Bruins

#24

Pos: DS

Ht: 6000

Wt: 199

DOB: 10/10/97

Eligible: 2022

Quincy, FL

East Gadsden High School

Qwuantrezz Knight

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Leinweber: Primarily deployed in the nickel, Knight is a playmaker with good mental alertness, allowing him to read and react quickly. A high-energy player in all phases of the game, he stands out on the blitz, showing excellent timing and getting into the backfield frequently. An above-average tackler, he gets ball carriers down reliably after locating them quickly. Knight is savvy when it comes to avoiding blockers, managing to stay clean in the box. In off coverage, he shows good timing to turn and run. Consistently low hips and a wide base, allow Knight to change directions while staying on balance and absorb unexpected contact.

Cons:

Leinweber: Possessing average size, Knight has below-average speed which prevents him from carrying wideouts vertically and across the field. His explosiveness and burst are also below average. He lacks the strength required to take on blockers in the box consistently. Knight does not trust his speed in coverage, leaving big cushions underneath. He can lose receivers in his blind spot and lacks the athleticism to make up lost ground. When bumping receivers, he is not physical, failing to impact route timing. His angles when breaking on routes from depth are often overaggressive and cause him to adjust. Miscommunications and an inability to consistently locate routes behind him, lead to open receivers.

Summary:

Leinweber: Energetic nickel with average size and below-average athleticism. Knight is a consistent tackler and shows very good urgency when blitzing. His lack of athleticism limits him in coverage and space. Knight projects as a practice squad player who could bring energy to special teams that allow him to make a roster, if he can overcome his athletic limitations.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Energetic nickel with average size and below average athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.6 / 6.6