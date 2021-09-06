NFL Draft Profile: Mataeo Durant, Running Back, Duke Blue Devils

#21

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 195

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

McCormick, SC

McCormick High School

Mataeo Durant

Duke Blue Devils

Pros:

Coyle: NFL caliber size running back with solid burst out of the backfield. Accelerates through the line of scrimmage and keeps his pad level low. Stays north and south as a runner, doesn’t waste movement moving horizontal, looks for a hole and hits it instantly. Stops on dime and accelerates well in the cut-back lanes. His vision is good, knives through the traffic well and gets to the second level. Does a good job finding cut-back lanes. Has homerun speed, will take big runs to the house.

Cons:

Coyle: Lacks power as a runner, has a hard time breaking tackles consistently. Needs to start using his off-hand more trying to gain extra yards. Not a slippery runner in space, goes down quickly after contact. Doesn’t show the agility to make players miss in space against second-level defenders. Foot speed isn’t there, doesn’t change direction as swiftly as other top backs. As a route runner, he wasn’t asked to do much out of the backfield, was used on swing routes and screen passes.

Summary:

Coyle: North and south runner that has home run hitting ability. Durant is a solid college back that should have an NFL future. His ability to find holes and hit them with speed will keep him in the eyes of NFL evaluators.

Background:

From McCormick High School in McCormick, South Carolina. Played basketball and ran track and field in high school. Graduated as a three-star recruit in 2018. Chose Duke over other ACC schools, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest. Played limited his freshman year, 17 carries. Played in all 12 games in 2019 and finished third on the team in rushing yards. In 2020, recipient of Carmen Falcone Most Valuable Player award. Took over and became the team's leader in yards and touchdowns. Preseason All-ACC recipient by multiple sources. On the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Doak Walker Award, and Maxwell Award watchlist.

One-Liners

Coyle: Downhill runner that gets going quickly, but lacks the traits to make big runs through contact.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.8 / 6.7