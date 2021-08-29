NFL Draft Profile: Tariqious Tisdale, Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss Rebels

#22

Pos: DL

Ht: 6050

Wt: 290

DOB: 4/4/98

Eligible: 2022

Lexington, TN

Lexington High School

Tariqious Tisdale

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Lining up primarily at 4i for the Rebels, Tisdale shows that he is a very impressive athlete, possessing great burst. His lateral agility makes him a rangy run defender at the first level. Tisdale has very good length which he uses to his advantage, outreaching blockers. He generates knockback out of his hips when arriving at extension. Tisdale stands high blockers up off the ball. His length allows him to re-win gaps as linemen are rarely able to latch.

Cons:

Leinweber: A one-trick pony as a pass rusher, Tisdale does not show urgent hands or a counter at the top of the rush to get home consistently. His reaction time is bad, often being last off the ball. He has to set a stronger edge, especially when on the backside to prevent the runner from reversing the field. Tisdale only possesses average leg drive, failing to fully capitalize on knockbacks and pop off the ball. He is slow to read and find ball carriers and not reliable tackling.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long and athletic 3-4 defensive end with great burst and lateral agility as a run defender. Tisdale generates knockback out of his hips, standing blockers up at the point of attack. He is a one-trick pony, not using his hands to his advantage when trying to shed. Does not process quickly and is often slow off the ball. Tisdale projects as a developmental 3-4 defensive end who has desirable traits with his length and athleticism. Not being an immediate impact player, he could work into a role depending on his development.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long 3-4 defensive end with great athleticism. Raw developmental type who will not have an immediate impact.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.2 / 7.3