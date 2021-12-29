NFL Draft Profile: Kalil Pimpleton, Wide Receiver, Central Michigan Chippewas

#88

Pos: WR

Ht: 5090

Wt: 175

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Muskegon, MI

Virginia Tech/Muskegon High School

Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan Chippewas

One-Liner:

Small return specialist with good speed and excellent acceleration.

Pros:

Dynamic punt returner who is used as a gadget slot receiver on offense. Pimpleton possesses excellent acceleration and good speed which he uses to blow past defenders from the slot. Defenses have to respect his speed when he is put in motion as he gets to the corner on end arounds. Pimpleton consistently stresses defense vertically and laterally thanks to his speed. His return ability translates to running after the catch where he defeats angles in space and is not afraid of contact, not giving himself up.

Cons:

Very small size puts him well below size thresholds for NFL teams. Pimpleton lacks strength as a blocker, allowing defenders to easily shed him. He is unable to fight through contact and gets clamped if coverage defenders get into his frame. Pimpleton is more fluid than sudden, preventing him from performing explosive cuts at high speeds. As a route runner, he is slow in and out of breaks for his size. Pimpleton lacks the ability to set up opponents and attack their leverage. Tracking the ball inconsistently, he struggles when he has to navigate traffic or the sideline. His small catch radius means he has to separate as he will not win the ball in the air. Pimpleton can suffer from drops, showing a lack of confidence in his hands.

Summary:

Small return specialist who possesses good speed and excellent acceleration. Pimpleton stresses defenses vertically and laterally from the slot. He is more fluid than sudden and shows below-average hands. Pimpleton projects as a punt and kick returner for a team willing to take a chance on his size. He can fill a vertical receiving role from the slot, using his speed on clearouts and shot plays.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.6/6.8

