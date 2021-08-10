NFL Draft Profile: Akial Byers, Defensive Lineman, Missouri Tigers

#0

Pos: DL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 305

DOB: 10/9/98

Eligible: 2022

Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville High School

Akial Byers

Missouri Tigers

Pros:

Herauf: Byers is a guy that was able to get playing time right off the bat. He played seven games his freshman year but really hasn't become that full-time starter. Byers started the last half of his sophomore season but was off and on the rest of the way. When it comes to Byers’ game, he is a physical player, won't take off any plays and is up for the challenge to take on the bigger and more physical offensive linemen. Byers has quick hands to shed off blocks and is effective when it comes to shedding double teams. He has played all over the Missouri defensive line, giving him some versatility.

Cons:

Herauf: At the next level, Byers has a slight disadvantage if he ends up in a 3-4 system. He will need to pack on a few pounds to showcase his skills in that scheme. Even though he has been playing in this Missouri system since he was a freshman, he hasn't been a full-time starter, starting only 10 of 41 games.

Summary:

Herauf: Byers is a guy that is very good in run defense and won’t be a major source of sacks, playing in a 4-3 scheme may change that slightly. He has a high motor and will keep going until the whistle blows. Byers could be playing at Alabama, so that is saying something about his outlook.

Background:

Akial was born to Juneeka Byers in Fayetteville, AR. He led his high school team to two state championships, 2015 and 2016. Following his high school career, Byers was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game. He was the second-ranked overall (17th overall defensive tackle in the nation) prospect coming out of Arkansas. Byers was ready to go to Alabama, but an issue had come up with his academic eligibility. Fast-forward a few months later and his eligibility was cleared up but lost his offer to Alabama. Missouri stepped up and offered a spot to Byers.

One-Liners

Herauf: Byers will be a solid addition for a team looking to add a plus in run defense. The major hole in his game is his pass-rushing, producing only one sack over three years.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Herauf: 7.4 / 8.4