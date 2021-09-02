September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesSI TIX
Search
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Leonard Johnson, Cornerback, Duke Blue Devils

NFL draft profile scouting report for Duke cornerback, Leonard Johnson
Author:
Publish date:
i (3)
150

#33
Pos: CB
Ht: 6002
Wt: 188
DOB: 7/3/98
Eligible: 2022
Hayden, AL
Hayden High School

Leonard Johnson
Duke Blue Devils

Pros:

Leinweber: Outside cornerback who is primarily deployed in press. Johnson is pesky at the line of scrimmage with active hands and the ability to counterpunch. Throwing off route timing allows him to sit on underneath routes. Possessing lower body flexion he has good change of direction ability. Johnson plays through the catch point very well, often knocking the ball out late. He shows a willingness to come downhill in run support.

Cons:

Leinweber: Average speed that he does not trust causes Johnson to get grabby downfield. He is often late flipping his hips, staying square for too long and letting receivers run on his toes or blow-by. A lack of play strength allows receivers to push him off consistently. In man coverage he panics when the ball is in the air, arriving too early and getting flagged. He is a poor tackler who just throws his shoulder around. Getting blocked by receivers happens too frequently. Johnson looks back for the ball after the first break causing him to get surprised by double moves. He can be slow to line up against the no-huddle offense.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long-limbed, high-hipped corner with average speed. Johnson is pesky in press coverage with active hands and does not give up at the catch point, making late breakups. He is often late to turn and panics when the ball is in the air in man coverage. Johnson projects as a camp body at cornerback who could have enough intriguing moments to stick on a practice squad. His inconsistency in coverage, poor physicality and inability to tackle will make it tough to make an active roster. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long-limbed, high-hipped corner with average speed. Johnson is pesky yet inconsistent in coverage.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.4 / 5.7

#33
Pos: CB
Ht: 6002
Wt: 188
DOB: 7/3/98
Eligible: 2022
Hayden, AL
Hayden High School

Leonard Johnson
Duke Blue Devils

Pros:

Leinweber: Outside cornerback who is primarily deployed in press. Johnson is pesky at the line of scrimmage with active hands and the ability to counterpunch. Throwing off route timing allows him to sit on underneath routes. Possessing lower body flexion he has good change of direction ability. Johnson plays through the catch point very well, often knocking the ball out late. He shows a willingness to come downhill in run support.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Derick Hall
NFL Draft

Scouting Lenz: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

USATSI_15371757
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Christopher Smith, Safety, Georgia Bulldogs

USATSI_15017351
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Leonard Johnson, Cornerback, Duke Blue Devils

USATSI_15048895
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaydon Hill, Cornerback, Florida Gators

USATSI_16535975
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kei'Trel Clark, Cornerback, Louisville Cardinals

Josh Downs
Devy

Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Friday Games

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXI

USATSI_15388479
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ben Brown, Center, Ole Miss Rebels

USATSI_11438965
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dax Hollifield, Linebacker, Virginia Tech Hokies